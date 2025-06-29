Western Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,106 Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,865,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NULV stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.87. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

