Western Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,106 Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,865,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NULV stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.87. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Apple: The Mag 7’s Dead Money Stock or AI Cash Cow in the Making?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Value Alert: 3 High-Yield Stocks Trading at 52-Week Lows
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Nektar Jumps 157% on Drug Trial Data—Can It Go Even Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.