Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRT. Barclays dropped their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Roth Capital raised Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. KGI Securities began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vertiv from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.69.

Vertiv Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of VRT opened at $127.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.39 and its 200 day moving average is $103.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 74.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.73. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

