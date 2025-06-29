WestEnd Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WestEnd Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,046,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,404 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 6.5% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $245,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

VEU opened at $67.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.30.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

