WestEnd Advisors LLC Sells 4,543 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

WestEnd Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $55,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $82.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.26.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
