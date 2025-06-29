WestEnd Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,730,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,471,231,000 after acquiring an additional 707,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,262,826,000 after acquiring an additional 670,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,721,882,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,041,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $158.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $211.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.80.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.96.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total transaction of $35,265.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,568,140.80. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

