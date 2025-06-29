Wealthstar Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 1.1% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,079,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,707,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,199,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,789,000.

IYK opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average of $68.84. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $63.18 and a 12 month high of $73.25.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

