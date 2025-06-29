Wealthstar Advisors LLC Sells 644 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Mplx by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,904,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,448,000 after acquiring an additional 266,998 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in Mplx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,221,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,047,000 after acquiring an additional 79,799 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,279,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,079,000 after acquiring an additional 108,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,985,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Mplx by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,971,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Up 0.7%

MPLX opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.10. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 88.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

