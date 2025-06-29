Wealthstar Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $396,265.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,521.90. The trade was a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Old Republic International stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02. Old Republic International Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $39.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORI. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 price target on Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price target on Old Republic International in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

