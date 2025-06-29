Wealthstar Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $376.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.33.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.7%

EG stock opened at $336.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $320.00 and a 1-year high of $407.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Group news, CEO James Allan Williamson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $337.97 per share, with a total value of $337,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,618 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,115.46. The trade was a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.