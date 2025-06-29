Wealthstar Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC in the first quarter worth $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in HSBC by 59.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Stock Performance

NYSE:HSBC opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $213.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average is $54.89.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.35. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. Research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSBC. Barclays raised HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

