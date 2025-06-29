Wealthstar Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 43,548 Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,986,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,840,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 149,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,236,000.

Shares of SRAD opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.64 and a beta of 2.04. Sportradar Group AG has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $28.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $336.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.81 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Sportradar Group’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRAD. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised Sportradar Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

