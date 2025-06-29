Waterfront Wealth Inc. Raises Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAU opened at $42.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

