Waterfront Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,401,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,017,000 after buying an additional 33,472,238 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,077,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,239 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,714,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,523 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,089,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,203,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

