Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $996,000 Stock Holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of EL stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average is $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.12. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $108.37.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.60%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.85%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.