Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUZ. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suzano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Suzano by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Suzano by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Suzano by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Stock Performance

Shares of SUZ stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.39, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). Suzano had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Suzano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group raised Suzano to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

