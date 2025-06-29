Wall Street Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,055 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Wall Street Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 10.5% of Wall Street Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wall Street Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $10,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westwind Capital bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $225.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.87 and a 200-day moving average of $207.45. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $226.37.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

