VusionGroup (OTCMKTS:SRBEF) Trading Up 27.6% – Here’s What Happened

VusionGroup S.A. (OTCMKTS:SRBEF) was up 27.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $319.08 and last traded at $319.08. Approximately 9 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.00.

VusionGroup Trading Up 27.6%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.81.

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup SA provides digitalization solutions for commerce in Europe, Asia, and North America. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) devices, including electronic shelf labels, cameras, fixtures and accessories, infrastructure, Wi-Fi integrations, and Captana wireless mini cameras; and retail IoT SaaS solutions comprising VUSION Cloud, VUSION Asset Management, VUSION Manager, VUSION Studio, VUSION Link, VUSION Engage, Storefront, VUSION Rail, and VUSION Ads for brands.

