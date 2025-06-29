Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lowered by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 4.9% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $317,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $349.13 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $644.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,098 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,526 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.80.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

