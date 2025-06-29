Viking (NYSE:VIK) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.34 and last traded at $53.04, with a volume of 1240069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Viking from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average of $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion and a PE ratio of 42.97.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Viking had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 128.44%. The business had revenue of $897.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIK. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Viking during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Viking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viking by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Viking during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viking during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

