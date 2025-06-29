VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Shares Acquired by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 113.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFLO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,114,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,029 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 4,182.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,565,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,094,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,524,000.

NASDAQ VFLO opened at $35.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.94. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.0796 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

