VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,932,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,136,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,512,000 after buying an additional 3,298,314 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 2,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,388,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,982,000 after buying an additional 3,255,078 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in VICI Properties by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,317,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,160,000 after buying an additional 2,903,744 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in VICI Properties by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,353,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,180,000 after buying an additional 1,715,194 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VICI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.42.

NYSE VICI opened at $32.31 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

