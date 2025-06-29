Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stake Lessened by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Erste Group Bank cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $441.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $377.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $454.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.76. The firm has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.58 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

