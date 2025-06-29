Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives $302.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $302.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,656 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.06, for a total transaction of $3,649,027.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,051,406.64. The trade was a 14.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.10, for a total transaction of $1,723,783.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,036,588.10. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,769. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $526,676,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $508,611,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,415,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,676,000 after buying an additional 1,221,798 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36,332.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,204,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,474,000 after buying an additional 1,201,162 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,958,000 after buying an additional 596,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $308.66 on Friday. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $257.59 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.40 and a 200-day moving average of $293.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 396.08%. The company had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

