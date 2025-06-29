Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Meridian Financial LLC

Meridian Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Community Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.40 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.297 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

