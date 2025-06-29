Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Parker Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Parker Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Parker Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 652,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,993,000 after acquiring an additional 383,368 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 267,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after acquiring an additional 72,716 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 157,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BIV opened at $77.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.70. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.