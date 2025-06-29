Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 947,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,478 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 5.5% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $122,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 41,446 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $132.52 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.00 and its 200-day moving average is $128.59.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

