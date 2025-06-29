Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Meridian Financial LLC

Meridian Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $132.52 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.59.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

