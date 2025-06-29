Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $436.40 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $437.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $405.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.07. The company has a market cap of $174.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

