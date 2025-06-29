Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 203.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $436.40 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $437.11. The stock has a market cap of $174.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $405.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.