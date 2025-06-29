Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Reduced by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.3% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $436.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $405.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.07. The company has a market capitalization of $174.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $437.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

