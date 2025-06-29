Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,709,000 after buying an additional 168,536 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $77.32 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $78.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $70.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

