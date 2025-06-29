Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by RCS Financial Planning LLC

RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

