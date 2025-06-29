Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Boosted by Parker Financial LLC

Parker Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 815,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,754 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 19.9% of Parker Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $41,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,348,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,154,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,527 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608,172 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $163.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average is $51.61.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

