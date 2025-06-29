Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.61.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

