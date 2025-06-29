United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $101.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 95.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.26.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

