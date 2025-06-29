Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $231.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.39.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

