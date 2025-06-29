Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Lowered by Convergence Financial LLC

Convergence Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,235 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 306.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $91.54 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $94.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.85.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

