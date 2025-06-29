Tsfg LLC Takes $40,000 Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 1,587.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.2%

RNR opened at $241.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $208.98 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.23.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.17). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNR. Morgan Stanley set a $285.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $277.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.60.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $82,847.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,009.16. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

