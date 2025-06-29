Tsfg LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $772.52 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $288.07 and a 1-year high of $785.00. The stock has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a PE ratio of 128.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $664.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.93.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

