Tsfg LLC Has $39,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 267.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.4% during the first quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $42.64 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

