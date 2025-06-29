Tsfg LLC Grows Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1,107.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average is $52.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $2.0369 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

