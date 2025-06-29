Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 312 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722,197 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,018,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9,985.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,707,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,018,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 220.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,027,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.3%

AZN opened at $69.85 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $216.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

