Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 125 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $177.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.77 and a 200 day moving average of $167.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.49. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $136.30 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $153,579.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,127.84. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $434,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,750. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,045 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DGX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.73.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

