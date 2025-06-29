Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 4.9%

BATS:USMV opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.51 and a 200 day moving average of $91.68. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.55 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.