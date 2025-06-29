Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Copart were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Copart by 48.6% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 38,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 11.1% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 127,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 12.3% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 203,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 9.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $5,700,769.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Copart Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $48.18 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.33 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.47.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

