Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.7%

MSI stock opened at $418.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $384.51 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $417.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.42. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.