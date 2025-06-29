Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,168,000 after purchasing an additional 638,012 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,267,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,235 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,215,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,339,000 after purchasing an additional 398,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,526,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,530 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,153,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,810,000 after purchasing an additional 53,392 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $98,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,585.68. This trade represents a 4.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 11,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $200,438.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,937.84. The trade was a 5.95% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,764 shares of company stock worth $521,909 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 7.05%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 305.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DOC. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

