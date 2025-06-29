Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Transdigm Group worth $173,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Transdigm Group by 123.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transdigm Group Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of TDG opened at $1,502.93 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,176.31 and a twelve month high of $1,503.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,424.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,356.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,329.61, for a total transaction of $26,592,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,958.38. The trade was a 71.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.30, for a total transaction of $7,366,953.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,010,072.40. This trade represents a 20.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,149 shares of company stock valued at $202,651,767 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,532.47.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

