Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $798,000 Investment in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2,039.4% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,999,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,362 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,089,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $10,803,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 828,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after purchasing an additional 277,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 240,865 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 1.9%

CEF opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $31.03.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

