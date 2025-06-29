Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,674 Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Talen Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,302,000 after buying an additional 256,414 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Talen Energy by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Talen Energy by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Talen Energy by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,024,000 after buying an additional 31,180 shares in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

Talen Energy stock opened at $297.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.25. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Talen Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.35). Talen Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TLN shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $296.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total transaction of $52,695,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,734,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,780,518.80. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 388,530 shares of company stock valued at $114,090,933 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Featured Articles

